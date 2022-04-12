Watch: how to stay within your budget whilst shopping at LIDL
As prices go up left, right and centre, everyone is looking to tighten their belts.
By Graham Murray
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:10 am
And a good place to start is with the grocery shop.
Supermarket chain Lidl has recently been named the cheapest in the UK.
A report by The Grocer compared the cost of a basket of 33 common items across stores, with the total at Lidl coming out the lowest at £53.06.
And it’s still possible to squeeze your pounds a little further while you’re there - watch to find out how.