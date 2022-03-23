Watch LIVE: the Chancellor's Spring Budget Statement

He’s facing calls to ease the financial pressure on people, with inflation at a 30-year high and household energy bills – as well costs at the fuel pumps – skyrocketing.

There has been speculation that the Chancellor could announce a temporary cut in fuel duty.

Boris Johnson recently claimed Sunak is “driving a new age of post-Brexit entrepreneurialism”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

But the Chancellor has also cautioned that factors like global inflation are “somewhat out of my control”.