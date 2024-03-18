Playwright and poet Tom Kelly

One of the North Easts best-loved writers has announced a new collection and mini tour.

Tom Kelly, from Jarrow, has been delighting readers and audiences for decades with his poetry, prose and plays, many of them steeped in the region's culture.

He has written a number of musicals with the late John Miles that have been produced by The Customs House, South Shields, including Tom & Catherine and The Dolly Mixtures which proved very popular.

His two football plays I Left My Heart In Roker Park and Bobby Robson Saved My Life toured and were well received by audiences and critics alike.

The literary veteran is launching his fourteenth book, 'Walking My Streets', in April 2024, accompanied by a series of readings.

The collection, published by Red Squirrel Press, explores Tom's life and he changing face of the North East.

Tom Kelly was in Jarrow and now lives further up the Tyne at Blaydon.

His varied career began working at a shipyard Time-Office and includes to a song-writing contract, and writing the BBCTV musical documentary Kelly, with Alan Price.

He has also inspired many others as a teacher, having taught performing arts at theatre studies at South Tyneside College.

'Walking My Streets' will be launched at the Lit & Phil, Westgate Road, Newcastle on Monday April 8 at 7pm, where Tom will read alongside fellow writers Ric Hool and Andrew Forster.

On Tuesday April 9, at 7pm, he will be reading at Cullercoats Library, with Ric Hool, and music from guitarist Rod Sinclair.