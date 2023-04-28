News you can trust since 1849
New restaurant offering 100% Angus beef smash burgers opens in South Shields

A new venue is bringing a variety of 100% Angus beef smash burgers to South Tyneside.

By Ryan Smith
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST- 2 min read

Craft Burger, on Ocean Road, officially opens to members of the public on Friday, April 28, with the option to dine in or takeaway.

The new venue is offering a range of beef smash burgers, chicken burgers and its signature sizzling doner kebabs.

Decorated with neon lights and hand-painted murals, Craft Burger offers a unique menu, with dishes that you’d struggle to find anywhere else.

Craft Burger has opened on Ocean Road in South Shields.
The toppings for some of beef smash burgers and the chicken burgers include Spicy Cheetos or Chilli Heatwave Doritos.

The brand was created in Middlesbrough by Kamran Rehman and his three brothers, before Naquash Rashid brought it to South Shields.

Naquash said: “It is great to bring the brand to South Shields, Craft Burger is Middlesbrough has been really successful and they are constantly busy.

The burgers feature unique toppings.

“Before opening in Middlesbrough, Kamran experimented with loads of different flavours to ensure that the menu was right.

“There isn’t many places offering smash burgers in the area and we are unique by being able to offer 100% Angus beef burgers.

“It does cost a little bit more but the quality is much better and I think we still offer reasonable prices.

The burgers are made up of 100% Angus beef.

“We’ve also made the South Shields branch unqiue by adding a massive dessert selection, there is also different flavoured burgers, milkshakes and the sizzling doner kebabs.”

“Hopefully it will go well as we are looking at other areas in the North East to possibly expand even further.”

The venue is decorated with neon lighting and hand-painted murals.

As well as the shop on Ocean Road, Craft Burger will be avaialble exclusively on Uber Eats for delivery in South Tyneside in the coming weeks.

