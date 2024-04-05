New XXL G-Force white-knuckle ride revealed for Newcastle Hoppings funfair

The new XXL ride set for the Hoppings this summer.

The biggest travelling fair in Europe has announced its return to Tyneside this summer – with fun for all the family.

The Hoppings will take up residence on the Town Moor, Newcastle – for the 142nd time – for ten days from Friday 21 to Sunday 30 June.

And organisers have promised more than 400 rides and attractions as well as a packed programme of live music and kids’ club shows – including the first appearance of the only XXL white knuckle ride in the UK.

The ride – the ultimate experience for thrill seekers – has a G force pendulum and swings up to a height of 47m.

Details of all the attractions for this year’s event will be fully revealed in the next few weeks, but operator Crow Events, said the fair will “have it all,” from family favourites, such as the helter skelter, to some of the “biggest, fastest and newest rides” in Europe.

Classic favourites such as Magic Mouse Rollercoaster, the Ghost Train, Dodgems and Fun House will take up residence alongside white-knuckle experiences such as Tagada, Extreme, and Star Flyer.

Other top experiences include Reverse Bungee, a firm favourite for those with nerves of steel and the ability to stand being catapulted 150 feet up in the air and encounter 4.8 G force, and the chilling Ice Jet which is a turbo charged version of a Waltzer.

Feast Street - a vast selection of gourmet food stalls accompanied by a large dining area, licensed bar and live music – is also set to return, having proved hugely popular with the estimated half a million visitors to The Hoppings last summer.

Ryan Crow, of Crow Events, said that this year the emphasis will once again be on providing a great day out for the entire family – with plans to keep the fair open until 9pm on the final night.

“The Hoppings is a North East institution,” he said. “For many, our arrival on the Town Moor really is a signal that the summer holidays are just around the corner and everyone has their own, special memories of Hoppings from years gone by.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll be announcing some spectacular and hair raising rides and attractions, new for this year,” he said, “but the Hoppings will, as always, have far more besides.

“So, whether you want to try out a new, hair-raising ride, have a go at hook a duck or simply enjoy traditional carousels there is something for everyone.