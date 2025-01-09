Newcastle life as it looked 50 years ago: Re-live it here

Here’s a tribute to Newcastle for all of you who loved life in the city in the 1970s.

Can you believe it is 50 years since every one of these photos were taken, from St James’ Park to the Haymarket and Barras Bridge to Forth Street.

They all come to us courtesy of Newcastle Libraries and we thank them for a wonderful selection of images.

Enjoy the 1975 journey!

St James Park as it looked 50 years ago. Did you love its look back then?

1. Magpies memories

Marlborough Crescent showing the White Bull pub.

2. Down the local

The taxi rank underneath the main portico at the front of the train station.

3. Taxi anyone?

A view of a black taxi at the Haymarket taken in 1975. The Farmers Rest public house and Haymarket Bus Station are also pictured.

4. Busy at the Haymarket

