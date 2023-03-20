Commencing from November 2023, TUI expects demand for winter sun to increase following positive bookings, with North African destinations providing great value and guaranteed sun. With these two additional weekly flights added for the full winter season, holidaymakers have even more choice from a total of 20 destinations with TUI this winter, and a total of 38 popular holiday destinations.

The flight to Cape Verde will take holidaymakers to the island of Sal, often compared to the likes of Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, Sal is the most popular paradise island for visitors in Cape Verde. Weekly flights from Newcastle International Airport to Sal will depart every Tuesday from November 7.

In Egypt, explorers will be able to visit Sharm-el-Sheikh, located on Egypt’s Red Sea coastline. The area offers clear waters, coral reefs, sheltered sandy beaches and warm weather year-round, with flights weekly from November 1 and increasing to two weekly from March 25 2024.

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport said:

“We are delighted that TUI have announced these hugely sought after and popular holiday

destinations, further evidencing their commitment to the region and to the Airport. The addition of Sal, Cape Verde and Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt adds even more choice to people in the North East looking for guaranteed winter sun at great value.”

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of TUI UK and Ireland said: “Our African destinations have gone from strength to strength and are a very important part of our holiday programme. We’re a longstanding partner of Newcastle International Airport so I am delighted we can offer people in the North East further choice with new weekly flights to Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt and Sal, Cape Verde”