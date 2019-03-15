Clowning around on South Tyneside for Red Nose Day

Comic Relief Red Nose Day March 1995. Winners of a Red Nose poetry competition organised by WH Smith. Collecting their trophies from WH Smith manager Ian Hudspith are Rachel Smith, Michelle Shotton and Clare Alaige.
Comic Relief Red Nose Day March 1995. Winners of a Red Nose poetry competition organised by WH Smith. Collecting their trophies from WH Smith manager Ian Hudspith are Rachel Smith, Michelle Shotton and Clare Alaige.

Over the years, people have done the daftest and most daring stunts in order to raise money for Comic Relief.

No doubt, many of you will be doing equally oddball – but worthy – activities for this year’s BBC money-spinning initiative.

Comic Relief Red Nose Day, March 1989. Paula Ramsay, left, and Clare McElhennon of Northern Rock - all part of the Comic Relief fun.

Comic Relief Red Nose Day, March 1989. Paula Ramsay, left, and Clare McElhennon of Northern Rock - all part of the Comic Relief fun.

Today’s picture selection shows just some of the many things people here on South Tyneside have undertaken during Red Nose Days of the past.

And appropriately, for a day when so many of you, both young and old alike, will be clowning around, we feature a number of readers dressed up as circus funny men and women.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve done for Comic Relief?

Comic Relief Red Nose Day March 1991. Trevor Staddon prepares to lose his moustache during a sponsored shave. From left, Ronnie Scott, John Glenwright and John Tighe. With the pirate knife, Susan Glenwright.

Comic Relief Red Nose Day March 1991. Trevor Staddon prepares to lose his moustache during a sponsored shave. From left, Ronnie Scott, John Glenwright and John Tighe. With the pirate knife, Susan Glenwright.