Clowning around on South Tyneside for Red Nose Day

Over the years, people have done the daftest and most daring stunts in order to raise money for Comic Relief.

No doubt, many of you will be doing equally oddball – but worthy – activities for this year’s BBC money-spinning initiative.

Comic Relief Red Nose Day, March 1989. Paula Ramsay, left, and Clare McElhennon of Northern Rock - all part of the Comic Relief fun.

Today’s picture selection shows just some of the many things people here on South Tyneside have undertaken during Red Nose Days of the past.

And appropriately, for a day when so many of you, both young and old alike, will be clowning around, we feature a number of readers dressed up as circus funny men and women.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve done for Comic Relief?