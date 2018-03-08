Digging into the past - but what were these workmen building?

The attached photo had readers guessing when I popped it online and asked you if you knew where it was?

Here’s a few of the suggestions posted on Facebook.

Scott Oliphant wondered: “Is it not the pit entrance at Westoe?”, while Peter Watt said: “I was thinking pedestrian Tyne Tunnel” – something Sheila Duff and Jimmy Campbell agreed.

Colin Tosh suggested it “was a prototype of the large hadron collider that was built on the Woodbine estate but later abandoned”.

Victoria Parry spoke of “deep drainage at the back of 2 Wilson Court, in Hebburn.”

What do you think the men were working on?

Meanwhile, Paul Warrick has been in touch, hoping readers can help him with research into his wife Jane’s family tree.

He wrote: “We would love to hear from anyone who knew the Newell family, and especially Owen Newell, my wife Jane’s great grandfather as we can find no trace of him.”

“Owen’s son, Richard Owen Newell, who is my wife’s grandfather, was born in Eastbourne Grove, South Shields, on January 5, 1899.

“He was christened at St Hilda’s Church on January 18.

“His mother was Henrietta Newell (nee Lucas).

“He died in Southampton in December 1962.”

If anyone can help, they should contact Paul on paul.f.warrick@gmail.com