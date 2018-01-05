Hop on a bus journey back to South Tyneside’s past

Thankfully, all sorts of things set people off on a “journey” back to the past.

Take, for example, a photo of a South Tyneside bus station which was posted on Facebook recently.

The new traffic movement for the King Street crossing.

The picture, taken in January 1970, and which featured passengers boarding a double decker at the Jarrow Bus Station, prompted Gazette readers to share their memories.

Rachael Steadman reminded Pat Bingham of the “many a times we’ve stood at that bus station eh?”, while Michelle Whale added: “Stood at that bus stop many a time, had a great service, much better then than now. That little office was always handy for getting advice.”

Dawn Rylance took to social media to say: “Then you would have to stand inside the big sheltered part for some buses and choke to death on the diesel fumes. I remember it like yesterday, Barberelle used to be outside.”

Mary White said: “Hebburn had a much better bus service, then I could get a bus from Argyle Street to east Howden through the tunnel,” while Tom Ross said: “I was a bus conductor in 1970, great times.”

Another picture of King Street, this time taken in March 1973.

Stanley Stoker recalled the 1970s by posting: “My bus to work, bad!”

The bus theme continues courtesy of another old Gazette photo, this one showing a double decker and the “new traffic movement” introduced for the King Street crossing in South Shields at an undisclosed date.

On the side of the bus was an advert saying: “Get fresh with Guernsey toms”, prompting the question as to which were the most memorable adverts readers remembered.

This was your response.

Dave Miller said: “Binns was probably the first word I could recognise, even before learned to read. It was on the back of every Corporation bus, in big capitals and on Northern buses in smaller letters.”

David Simpson took to Facebook to also talk about the department store adverts, saying: “Shop at Binns was on nearly every bus,” while Susan Sinclair recalled the TV ad: “That’s why the last loves Milk Tray.”

Elsa Ritzema Horton mentioned: “Small ones are more juicy, the Outspan orange advert”, while Dave Miller spoke of “Drinka Pinta Milka Day.”