Remembering where you were when the Duke of Edinburgh came to South Shields

There’s understandably a sense of occasion when a member of the Royal family arrives in town for a VIP visit.

Such was the case back in March 1964 when the Duke of Edinburgh travelled north to officially open the South Shields Marine and Technical College.

Visiting the Brockley Whins sweet shop in 1962.

And, as you can see in the photo, taken at the time, there were plenty of people on hand to give him a “right Royal” welcome.

Lining the road, leading up to the entrance to the college, were scouts and cadets. Behind them were well-wishers, no doubt keen to get a glimpse of Prince Philip. Were you there?

Among the readers whose was, was Frederick Hyde, who got in touch after we posted the photo online.

Frederick wrote: “Me and my mates were playing footie on the grass verge on King George Road, opposite Park Avenue, when I ran out to get the ball.

“They had to make an emergency stop. He didn’t look owa pleased like.”

Liz Scott said: “I was a student in the commercial part. Sitting in the front of the class on a brand new IBM Electric typewriter, Prince Philip smiled but a class full of typewriters clacking away was not concussive to holding a conversation” while Linda Falconer commented: “being 16 at the time, the college was absolutely the best thing to happen in Shields – lots of lovely student mariners from all over!”

Sandra Thornton took to Facebook to say: “I was outside in the crowd and did see him” while Alison Maynard said: “what a great photograph.”

A sweet treat

Meanwhile, another photo, also posted on the Gazette’s Facebook page, also brought back memories for readers.

It showed children crowded in front of the counter at Brockley Whins shop, in South Shields, in August, 1962.

The display, and the shelf behind, is “choca-block” brimming with sweets, some of which are still on sale today; others which are now just a distant memory.

They include Spangles, Hazel Cup, Opal Fruits and Toff-O-Luxe.

Graham Slesser wrote: “It’s my wife’s mam serving (Debra Slesser) Pamela Lea” while Viv Matthews said: “We lived on Queensland Avenue from when I was 15 and we still own my mam’s house there. Happy days! Sherbet dip was my favourite.”

Glenys Bainbridge told how she “loved Spangles” while Mick Hanney said: “I’m sure those scales were still there in the early 80s.”