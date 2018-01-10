South Tyneside girl groups from the past

Over the years a great many youngsters from South Tyneside must have made their way through the ranks of the Girl Guides and other such movements.

And judging by this week’s photo selection, they had quite a lot of Guides, Brownies, Ranger and Girls Brigade groups to choose from.

For the pictures, taken between 1968 and 1978, show youngsters from the 56th St Oswald’s, the 1st South Shields (Marsden Baptist Tabernacle Company, St Simon’s Guide Company, the Jarrow Guides and the 30th Whiteleas Company.

Were you a member of any of these or perhaps some other local groups, if so, please get in touch?

The girls can be seen taking part in a wide variety of activities, including awards presentations and an enrolment ceremony.