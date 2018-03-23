When sporty South Tynesiders raised cash for good causes

With today representing the grand finale of this year’s Sport Relief fundraiser, culminating in a star-studded BBC show, here’s a selection of pictures from the past featuring South Tynesiders doing their bit to help others.

Back in the 1980s, big-hearted locals were supporting Sport Aid in order to raise cash for a series of worthy causes through such efforts as Race Against Time and Change The World.

South Shields Race Against Time in 1988.

How many of you took part in such events? Perhaps, you still have your ‘I Ran The World’ T-shirt and medal, handed-out to those who took part in the 1986 fundraiser.

Please get in touch with your memories.

Charity fundraisers from Hebburn School. Left to right: David Graham, Donna Kerr and Alan Scott.

Runners of all shapes, sizes and ages limber up before the start of the South Shields Race Against Time in 1988.