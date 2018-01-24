Working and marching in days gone by

Today’s nostalgia page features photos showing working and social life on South Tyneside over the years.
They range from the 1950s, through to the 1970s, and include workers doing a variety of jobs.
They include carrying out MOTs, as well as others who were staging a protest march, complete with placards.
Members of the South Shields Labour Party and Trades Council can be seen marching on an anti-pay pause demonstration.
And militant mothers are pictured haranguing education officials outside of Perth Green Secondary School.
There is also a great image, from April 1957, showing workers, some with bikes, heading home after getting “back to normal” – presumably from industrial action!
Do you recognise any of the people in our pictures?
