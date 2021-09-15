12 places to visit across the North East for an autumnal walk with the family

Autumn is underway and we are ready to feel the leaves crunching under our feet and the chilly air nipping at our noses.

If you’re planning to get out and about on some autumnal walks, why not try somewhere different for a change of scenery?

We round up some walking locations across the North East for you to visit with the family.

Where are your favourite places for a walk with the family? Take a look at some of these.

Be sure to wrap up warm and check out where’s good for a coffee nearby!

Bolam Lake Country Park: Enjoy this gem in the heart of the Northumberland countryside, with beautiful views to enjoy over the lake and plenty woodland areas to explore.

Cleadon Hills: Take in the windmill and water tower on this brisk walk – and don’t forget to stop and enjoy the view below!

Dunstanburgh Castle: Set off from Craster to enjoy the sights of the coast as you head for the castle, named as one of Britain’s most beautiful walks by Millets.

Gibside: You can’t beat a National Trust day out! The sprawling gardens offer a choice of routes – meadows, wetlands and woodlands too!

Hendon Beach: Looking for a quieter beach walk on your trip to Wearside? Give Hendon a go if you’ve already been to Roker and Seaburn.

Herrington Country Park: The perfect place to get your step count up and a great place to visit with the whole family. Pack the dog, bring the bikes and enjoy some air.

Jesmond Dene: A tranquil haven in the heart of Newcastle and a great spot for some Instagram-worthy selfies.

North Sands beach: Take a stroll along the golden sands, and why not make a day of it with a trip to the Heugh Battery Museum.

Plessey Woods Country Park: A delightful day out, whatever the weather. Wellies at the ready and prepare to plodge through the mud if it’s a damp day.

Souter Lighthouse and the Leas: Get the best of both worlds with some sea air and green space.

Summerhill Country Park: Plenty to choose from with a bike track, play area and sculptures among the attractions.

Teesmouth Nature Reserve: Keep your eyes peeled for grey seals during low tide.

