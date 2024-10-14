Aldi offering £1,000 worth of vouchers to the scariest house in Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Halloween creeping around the corner, Aldi is inviting residents across the UK to embrace their inner ghoul and compete for the title of Britain's Scariest House. The grand prize? A spine-tingling £1,000 worth of Aldi shopping vouchers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help determine the most hauntingly impressive house, Aldi has enlisted the expertise of Halloween enthusiast Darren Butler, the creative mastermind behind the spook-tacular House of Halloween in Whitnash, Warwickshire.

Darren will judge entries based on their creativity and uniqueness, but most importantly their ability to delight (or terrify) those who dare to pass by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in with the chance of winning, interested applicants must simply share a photo of their decorated house (this can be from last year) along with their full name and proof of age (entrants must be over 18) to [email protected] before 22nd October.

Aldi is offering £1,000 worth of vouchers to the scariest house in Britain.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Halloween is always an exciting time for our customers who consistently impress us with their elaborate and creative displays. This year, we're delighted to celebrate this passion by offering shoppers the chance to win £1,000 worth of Aldi vouchers for their hair-raising decorations!’’

Darren Butler, from Whitash, Warwickshire, added: ‘’I’m excited to be working with Aldi on its search for Britian’s scariest house. I’ve been decorating my house for the last three years and Halloween is my favourite event of the year so I can’t wait to see what spooky spectacles await.”

For those seeking inspiration, Aldi offers a cauldron full of hauntingly good Halloween Specialbuys for as little as 99p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing the wizarding world to life, Aldi’s eerie NEW Halloween Floating Candles (£7.99) are a great choice, while the Halloween Inflatable (£12.99) and NEW Tombstone Kit (£4.99) are perfect for transforming outdoor spaces into haunting displays.

For some frightfully fun finishing touches, shoppers can also pick up some Halloween Party Decorations (£1.29) available in a choice of bunting, foil balloons or door fringes, as well as Halloween Webs and Tapes (99p), Halloween Window Stickers (99p) and Halloween Paper Hangers (£1.49). Aldi’s Halloween decorations are available in stores now while stocks last.

Along with decorations, shoppers can sink their fangs into a wide selection of Halloween food and drink products including Giant Beef Monster Hands (£3.99, 370g) and Wriggling Worms (£2.99, 330g), landing in stores from 26th October.

What’s more, available in stores now is the NEW limited-edition version of its Reprobates Red Wine, The Reprobates Ghouliburra Red (£7.19, 75cl) which glows in the dark to give guests the ultimate trick this Halloween.

Entries are open from today until 22nd October, with the winner being selected by 26th October. Full terms and conditions here.