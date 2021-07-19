Horrible Histories show in Durham

Horrible Histories

Admiral Nelson the Duke of Wellington and Queen Victoria are just some of the well-known characters depicted in the the Horrible Histories UK tour when

Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians arrives at Wharton Park in Durham City for four performances on Friday July 23 July – at 4.30pm and 7pm – and Saturday July 24, at 11am and 2pm.

Best-selling non-fiction children’s author, Terry Deary and leading producer of theatre for children, Neal Foster, have combined to produce the show – described as “Monty Python meets history”.

Neal said: “The show is great fun as well as informative, full of funny jokes and silly songs and a perfect afternoon of family theatre.

“We always love coming to the North East with Horrible Histories as it’s the home of the creator Terry Deary.”

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, which includes culture, said: “It’s wonderful to see live performances taking place in the county again and this show is the perfect treat for families after such a difficult year."

Limited paid for parking will be available at Wharton Park and there will be free parking at County Hall, which is a ten-minute walk away. The park café will be open for refreshments.