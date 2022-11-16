The team behind Kubix Festival are bringing N-Dubz to Sunderland as part of their national Summer Tour 2023, with a huge outdoor headline production said to be something “never seen in the area before.”

Taking place in Herrington Country Park on Friday July 21, 2023, following the record breaking N-Dubz sell out arena tour in 2022, their summer tour is going to be their biggest shows to date.

Alongside N-Dubz, are chart toppers DJ Nathan Dawe and Bad Boy Chiller Crew performing as special guests.

It’s set to be a month of top music in the park after Kubix Festival announced it’s returning to Herrington Country Park next July, with a host of retro favourites on the bill.

The festival says it will host its biggest event yet when it returns on July 15, 2023. Headliners are still to be announced for the event, but acts confirmed so far are 90s and 00s favourites Five, N-Trance, Ultrabeat, Flip & Fill, A1 and 911.

The next weekend, on Saturday, July 22, it will host a rock day with Terrorvision, Ned’s Atomic Dustbin and more.

N-Dubz perform inbetween the two Kubix events.

Organiser Alex Hutchinson said “We’ve always prided ourselves on bringing great events to Sunderland and the next step to that is bringing huge headline shows with international artists to Herrington Country Park.

"N-Dubz is the start of that and we are the only independent promoters involved with this tour. With exciting supports in Nathan Dawe and Bad Boy Chiller Crew playing Sunderland for the first time, this a huge coup for the North East in general.

"The whole show is going to be unlike any other Sunderland has seen before and we are delighted to bring this in between our two Kubix festivals to provide even more affordable events to the city at a time when we know people are struggling.”

You can register now for Pre-Sale tickets for N-Dubz at Herrington Country Park, available from Skiddle from November 24 at 10am from £33.