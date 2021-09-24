Pandemic hits walking and cycling rates in South Tyne

Fewer people incorporate walking in their daily lives

Sport England’s annual Active Lives Survey of 487 people in South Tyneside in the year to November 2020, found 76% walked for 10 minutes at least once a month for any reason – down from 79% the year before.

The proportion who walked for leisure once a month rose slightly from 66% to 67% but number of people walking to commute, visit a friend, or going to a shop fell significantly from 49% to 34%.

It also emerged that only nine per cent rode a bike at least once every four weeks – down from 10% the year before.

Sport England say a huge fall in walking for travel nationally shows the "unprecedented" impact of the pandemic.

Lisa O’Keefe, director of insight at Sport England, said: “This reflects anxiety about going out and catching or spreading the virus, more responsibilities at home and lack of access to private outdoor space.”

Stephen Edwards, interim chief executive of the organisation, said: "It’s incredibly important that we keep active. Just a 20-minute walk can prevent long-term health conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and depression."

Rachel White, head of public affairs at cycling charity Sustrans, called for local authorities to invest in infrastructure for everyday trips to make it easier for people to leave the car at home.