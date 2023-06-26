News you can trust since 1849
What's in a name? How every South Tyneside town was named including South Shields, Jarrow, Boldon and more

The names of the present often shine a light on the region’s past.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

South Tyneside being found on the south side of the North East’s River Tyne is an obvious naming convention, but less is known about why the towns which make up the region are named the way they are.

Come with us as we take a look through history at why each town is named the way it is across the area we call home.

What's in a name? How every South Tyneside town was named including South Shields, Jarrow, Boldon and more

1. South Tyneside border sign.

What's in a name? How every South Tyneside town was named including South Shields, Jarrow, Boldon and more

Boldon Colliery and its geographical namesakes are thought to have a fairly unassuming name. The term is likely to have come from the word bold, meaning a building, and dun, meaning a type of hill fort.

2. Boldon

Boldon Colliery and its geographical namesakes are thought to have a fairly unassuming name. The term is likely to have come from the word bold, meaning a building, and dun, meaning a type of hill fort.

Cleadon was first noted by the name Clyuedon in the 1100s. It is expected to mean hill (dun) of the cliffs (clifta) in old Anglo Saxon.

3. Cleadon

Cleadon was first noted by the name Clyuedon in the 1100s. It is expected to mean hill (dun) of the cliffs (clifta) in old Anglo Saxon.

It is thought the name Hebburn comes from the Anglo-Saxon word for high tumulus. A tumulus is a large mound of earth or burrow often used for burials. It is not known where this was within the area of the town which now stands in South Tyneside.

4. Hebburn

It is thought the name Hebburn comes from the Anglo-Saxon word for high tumulus. A tumulus is a large mound of earth or burrow often used for burials. It is not known where this was within the area of the town which now stands in South Tyneside.

