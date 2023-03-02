Another new month has seen a whole new winners list with the NSandi Premium Bonds March draw, including all winners from the Tyne and Wear area. Two lucky winners won £1,000,000 this month, hailing from Nottingham and Oxfordshire.

The area fared much better in the NSandi Premium Bonds February draw with two people taking home a cool £100,000, and a further three scooping up £50,000. In March, the highest winner in the area won £25,000.

According to the Money Saving Expert website, “NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw.”

Premium Bonds were first introduced back in 1956, with Harold Macmillan offering everyone an alternative way to save. In March, over five million prizes have been awarded, with the prize fund exceeding £330 million.

When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award ranging from £25,000 to as much as £1 million.

Premium Bonds high value winners March 2023 in South Tyneside

£25,000 - 36WM723111

£25,000 - 131YS772557

NS&l Premium Bonds March winners in Sheffield have been announced.

£25,000 - 1HJ442358

£10,000 - 352WX575745

£10,000 - 518QT048244

£10,000 - 434MF638128

£10,000 - 422PT775655

£10,000 - 519DH023165

£10,000 - 490ZP380488

£5,000 - 352DM876779

£5,000 - 323SG626678

£5,000 - 519BL890417

£5,000 - 210GP160110

£5,000 - 471YM395883

£5,000 - 371NT885895

