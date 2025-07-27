Rare medal sells in Newcastle auction for £82,000 in 'a kind of moment auctioneers dream of'
The 1781-dated Libertas Americana silver medal is one of the most celebrated medals in American numismatic history.
Commissioned by Benjamin Franklin
It was commissioned by Benjamin Franklin in 1782 and produced in Paris in 1783. It commemorates the United States’ independence and the military victories at Saratoga in 1777 and Yorktown in 1781, which secured French support during the American Revolutionary War.
Auctioneers Anderson & Garland said it ‘drew significant international attention and multiple telephone bidders before selling for £82,000’.
The item was uncovered during an ‘On The Road’ valuation event in Tynemouth, where it was brought in by a member of the public who was unaware of its rarity or value.
‘The kind of moment auctioneers dream of’
It was expertly assessed and professionally graded by the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), and included in the sale with an estimate of £50,000 to £80,000.
Fred Wyrley-Birch, Director at Anderson & Garland, said: “It is a rare privilege to handle an object so steeped in the story of nations. The Libertas Americana is more than just a medal—it is a symbol of liberty, diplomacy, and shared struggle.
Other rare finds sell for thousands
“To discover such an exceptional example, preserved for generations in a family home, is the kind of moment auctioneers dream of.”
Another standout result was achieved by a rare Wedgwood Anti-Slavery Medallion, a powerful symbol of the eighteenth-century abolitionist movement, which also drew considerable global interest and realised £2,340.
Other highlights included a late nineteenth-century Continental silver figure of a lion, which achieved £6,500 against an estimate of £2,000 to £2,500; a William IV silver tea urn that sold for £6,240 against an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000; an extremely rare Queen Anne Scottish silver tazza that realised £3,800 and a late Victorian two-handled silver tea tray, which brought £4,940.
