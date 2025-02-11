Second fanzone launched for Carabao Cup final day in Newcastle

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 11th Feb 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 15:23 BST
Newcastle fans who missed out on tickets for a Carabao Cup final event have another chance to enjoy the magic of matchday after organisers set up a second dedicated fanzone.

EVNT Inspirations, the team behind the programme of events at Newcastle’s Times Square immediately sold out of tickets to share the nail biting final on March 16.

A previous fanzone eventplaceholder image
A previous fanzone event | A previous fanzone event

But now the organisers have unveiled plans for another monster fanzone – this time outside the Utilita Arena.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Along with the opportunity to watch NUFC tackle Liverpool on a huge outdoor screen, the event will feature live DJs, top street food and a number of bars.

There will also be a dedicated family zone which will be seated, with the opportunity for fans to also purchase a special front of screen table for up to eight people.

General admission tickets are now on sale starting from £10 and can be purchased at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/31wzbfin/efl-cup-final-utilita-arena-newcastle

Nigel Holliday, one of the directors of EVNT Inspirations said the decision to create another fanzone was to ensure that nobody was disappointed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The tickets for Times Square sold out almost immediately and we were aware that there were many more fans who were disappointed,” he said.

“That’s why we made the decision to create another fanzone which will also capture the amazing atmosphere of this incredible day and give all the NUFC fans who aren’t going to be at Wembley the opportunity to still have an amazing experience.”

Related topics:Newcastle
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice