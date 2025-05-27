In a UK supermarket first, Aldi is bringing Reformer Pilates to the middle aisle.

Taking the internet by storm when it launched in Australia last year, with British TikTokers desperately asking “IS THIS THE UK ALDI???”, the £149.99 Reformer Pilates Machine launched in stores on Sunday. Shoppers better limber up, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Reformer Pilates has never been more popular, with searches, sign-ups and studio spaces soaring, and the strength-building exercise is even being hailed as the ultimate workout for 2025.

Aldi’s viral Reformer Pilates Machine has landed at just £149.99.

Perfect for those looking to elevate their fitness routines, the NEW Reformer Pilates Machine (£149.99) offers professional-grade workouts without leaving the house.

And for those that want to stretch their bodies, not budgets, Aldi’s latest launch saves an incredible £1,750 (92%) compared to Fold Reformer.

Featuring adaptable resistance levels with five resistance bands, adjustable height settings, smooth gliding functionality, transport wheels for easy movement, and foldable storage capabilities, this versatile machine caters to all fitness levels. Whether looking to strengthen cores, improve flexibility, or tone muscles, the machine is designed to help anyone achieve their fitness goals. Complete with an introductory exercise chart, it’s a must-have addition to any home gym.

Get all the gear at amazing prices. Choose from a Pilates Pad, Three Piece Pilates Ball Set, Pilates Ring, and Rotation Ring, all just £5.99 each, to help with strength, balance, conditioning and coordination. For additional strength training, Aldi’s Adjustable Step Deck (£12.99) allows fitness gurus to add in cardio with ease, and even includes resistance handles and a balance board for a full-body workout.

For tech-savvy fitness enthusiasts, Aldi’s sell-out Smart Fitness Tracker (£11.99) is back. Including a TFT colour screen, pedometer, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and message alerts, it helps users stay on top of their fitness goals while staying connected.

Stretch and cool down with the Foldable Fitness Mat (£19.99). Divided into four sections that easily fold down when not in use and two carry handles, it’s perfect for workouts at home or on the move. Don’t forget the Massage Roller (£3.99) for that all-important recovery session, designed to help loosen tight muscles and featuring a removable core to adjust the hardness.