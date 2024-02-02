News you can trust since 1849
Amazon are the official home of the Red Nose for Comic Relief

Amazon are the official home of the Red Nose for Comic Relief and have launched some fab products to support the cause.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 19:28 GMT
There are four noses to choose from.

A brand new plant-based Red Nose range – guaranteed to raise smiles as well as life changing money is available now with free one-day delivery for all customers on Amazon.

Collect all four fun characters and look out for the limited edition rare Gold Nose, boxes of four costs £8.

Other products include a dog bandana for £3.99 and a water bottle for £7.49.

The red nose dog bandana.

This year’s event takes place on Friday March 15.

A percentage of each product sold will go to Comic Relief to help tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people here in the UK and around the world.

Visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CJF76TRL?th=1 for more information and to buy your Comic Relief products.

