Amazon campaign You Buy We Donate returns.

Amazon's You buy. We donate. campaign is returning to help tackle hygiene poverty in the UK.

From now until 30th June, for every two eligible products purchased by customers on Amazon.co.uk, Amazon and its supplier partners will donate a third item at no additional cost to shoppers via the Multibank charity.

The initiative launched in January 2025 and saw more than 200,000 hygiene essentials donated to Multibanks across the UK in its first run.

Hygiene poverty remains a critical issue in the UK, with Amazon-commissioned research showing 20% of UK adults are worried about being able to afford basic hygiene products.

The You Buy. We Donate. campaign is part of the company’s wider mission to help tackle poverty across the UK.

While shopping, look out for the 'Buy 2, Donate 1.' link on the product page. This link will take you to the initiative’s landing page, where you can find more details and a list of eligible products.

Eugenie Teasley, Amazon UK’s Head of Impact, said: “We know families across the country are facing incredibly tough times, and we want to help. Working closely with The Multibank and other businesses, we've been able to donate over 8 million essential products to more than 600,000 families, but we know there's much more to do.

This summer’s You Buy. We Donate. campaign is an opportunity for shoppers to easily make a difference, simply by buying their everyday products. Together, we look forward to donating even more items and helping thousands more families get the support they deserve.”

Brands participating in You Buy. We Donate. include Alberto, By Amazon, Clearasil, Dettol, Dove, Durex, Finish, Harpic, Lynx, Mama Bear, NIVEA, Radox, Shea Moisture, Simple, Sure, Toni & Guy, TRESemmé, Vanish, Vaseline, Veet, VO5, and Woolite.