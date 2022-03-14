Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered a planning application for St James Mall, at Mountbatten Shopping Centre.

According to planning documents, the vacant unit was previously used for the sale of fruit and vegetables several years ago.

New plans aimed to change the use of the space from a retail shop to a nail and beauty salon.

The Mountbatten Centre, Hebburn

During consultation, one letter of objection was received from a local business owner stating: “The town does not need another salon and would not make the centre more appealing.”

After considering the application however, the local authority’s planning department approved it on March 10.

A report prepared by planning officers said a nail or beauty salon would be a “main town centre use that could be expected in such a location and as such the use proposed is acceptable”.

The Mountbatten Shopping Centre is situated in the heart of Hebburn town centre and includes an external shopping centre with a parade of retail units known as St John’s Precinct and St James Mall.

The centre also provides a broad range of retailers, including national and local operators.

According to the planning application, the new nail and beauty salon would have two full-time employees and one part-time employee.

Proposed opening hours would also be 9am – 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am - 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

For more information on the planning application, visit the council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/1212/21/FUL

