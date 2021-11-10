Post Office branch in South Shields on the move to new location

Horsley Hill Post Office, in Horsley Hill Square, South Shields, is moving to the nearby Premier Convenience Store.

The move comes because the postmaster’s lease is soon to expire and the opportunity arose to move this branch into more modern premises.

It will continue to operate as one of our main branches – with the same range of services available.

Post Office on the move

The current office is scheduled to close on Monday November 22 at 5pm and re-open at the new premises on Saturday November 27 at 9am.

During the transfer alternative branches include Cleadon Park Post Office, 254B Sunderland Road, South Shields, and Green Street Post Office, 3 Fredrick Street, South Shields.

The new opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5.30pm – an extra five hours a week on a Saturday afternoon.

Despite the decision already having been made to move the branch, the Post Office says it would still like to hear the views of local people on the access and the service offered at the new location.

The consultation will close on December 21 and customers are able to make their comments during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk – using the branch code 420329.

Submissions can also be made by email to [email protected], or by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS.