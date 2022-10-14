Tesco shoppers are encouraged to take part in the lucky dip

The finders will then be able to choose which of the three local good causes in that store’s current vote will receive a £10,000 Golden Grant while at the same time receiving a Tesco voucher as a thank you for taking part.

There is one ‘digital’ golden token which customers can win by nominating a charity through the Tesco Golden Grants competition, which will be running on the @Tesco Twitter channel.

The £1million donation marks £100 million in Community Grants being given to more than 50,000 good causes since they were launched in 2016. Good causes that have benefited include breakfast clubs, food banks, Meals on Wheels, playgrounds and green spaces, parks and green spaces, counselling and support services for young people and children’s sports teams.

England Lioness, Ella Toone, has teamed up with Tesco to launch the Golden Grants by surprising ATF (Achieve, Thrive, Flourish) in Basildon with the first golden token. ATF is a group which works with young people and communities and was one of the first ever recipients of a Tesco Community Grant.

With many small, often volunteer-run groups facing rising costs, Community Grants are vital at the moment to help them keep going. The current cost of living crisis is also seeing many groups starting to offer hot meals or warm spaces in addition to their usual services.

Ella Toone said: “I’ve seen first-hand the amazing work that local groups do and how they support their communities. It’s more important than ever that they get the vital funding they need through projects like Tesco Community Grants, so they can continue making such a huge difference to so many people.”