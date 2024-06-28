South Tyneside hosts Mackem v Geordie challenge
Not as far as Sunderland and Newcastle’s local authorities are concerned, that is.
Many of us will remember that it became a tradition for a Sunderland constituency to declare a result before anyone else in the country on election nights.
But in recent years, that hasn’t been the case.
And when the streak was broken, it was by neighbouring city Newcastle.
The Sunderland Echo’s Tony Gillan recounts the facts regarding this phenomenon.
And then it’s up to level-headed South Tyneside to oversee a frankly apocalyptic battle between Mackem and Geordie.
On the neutral ... ? ... ground of South Tyneside, at the River View Bar and Kitchen, a count is going on ahead of election night 2024.
But obviously this one will have a far more important outcome.
Stephen Sullivan, previously a winner at the Best of South Tyneside Awards, adjudicates with aplomb.
