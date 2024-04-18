Luxurious lodges adorn a pretty recreational lake and serene woodland shrouds a majestic 18thcentury manor house at Landal Clowance.

Deep in the heart of one of the prettiest parts of Cornwall sits Landal Clowance, a captivating resort retreat awash with history, at one with nature.

Where an idyllic coastline meets endless countryside and batteries are recharged shoulder-deep in warm bubbles beneath breathtaking star-studded skies.

Where luxurious lodges adorn a pretty recreational lake and serene woodland shrouds a majestic 18th century manor house, home to exclusive apartments with a delicious evocative twist.

Sliding doors in the Argel Spa lodge lead to a furnished hot tub deck affording sweeping woodland views.

Welcome to the historic Clowance Estate – prepare to be wowed.

Owned for five centuries by Cornish aristocracy, this elite holiday haven is a regal gem in the Landal Greenparks UK crown, just a stone’s throw from sublime beaches and the stunning south west’s most celebrated seaside towns.

Boasting an intriguing range of unique accommodation, from an exquisite tree house with al fresco copper bathtub, to the hot tub panorama and bygone charm of former rectory The Gate House, take your pick of an outstanding collection then settle into ultimate staycation relaxation.

Situated in Praze-An-Beeble near Camborne, an unspoilt, heritage-rich town close to Hayle, Penzance and popular St Ives, whether you’re seeking a tranquil family getaway, an adventure break or a romantic escape, Landal Clowance is a heavenly oasis with all the delights of Cornwall right on its distinguished doorstep.

The six person Argel Spa Lodge with exposed beam feature ceiling.

Awestruck as we drove into the forest-flanked estate, our plush home for the weekend – a stand-alone, six person Argel Spa Lodge - set the bar sky high, a beautiful flower arrangement complementing spacious, stylish surroundings and filling the air with the welcome scent of fresh-cut posies.

Single storey with exposed beam feature ceiling, en-suite double bedroom and two sizeable twins, all with flat screen TVs, our party of four savoured the space, both indoors and out, sliding doors leading to a furnished hot tub deck affording sweeping woodland views.

Enamoured by the tasteful cream and jade décor, modern family bathroom with bath and shower and a comfortable, open plan living area with twin sofas, dining table and large wall-mounted TV, unpacking for three nights was a sheer pleasure.

Having picked up supplies en-route from nearby Tesco, we enjoyed a five-star first night feast of rosemary fillet steak with garlic butter and seasonal vegetables prepared to perfection in the modern, fully equipped kitchen by our 20-year old daughter and her boyfriend. Afterwards, journey-weary but unable to resist the lure of the illuminated hot tub, we took a rejuvenating moonlight dip before retiring to bed, excited to explore at daybreak.

Facilities at Landal Clowance include swimming pool and jacuzzi, plus a rejuvenating spa.

At first light, lattes in hand, whilst the youngsters slept, my husband and I strolled hand in hand around the lake, exploring the many different accommodation types, from rustic woodland cabins to waterside lodges and a gorgeous state-of-the art glass lodge with the ultimate wow-factor.

Seeing us mesmerised by the abundance of wildlife on our scenic stroll, a fellow walker suggested an impromptu drive to nearby Hell’s Mouth – a fitting name for Cornwall’s most tempestuous wild side. Home to death-defying drops and dramatic vistas, from the panoramic heights of North Cliffs to phenomenal views of famous Godrevy Lighthouse, behold the phenomenal sight as rugged landscape falls 290 sheer feet into foaming sea, smashing waves drowning out the call of Kittiwakes and Razorbills circling on high.

Home to a hotbed of wild heathland walks and intrepid trails with unrivalled views, pull on your walking shoes and savour salty sea spray on your cheeks as you experience nature’s power at its theatrical finest. Unmissable yes but not for the timid, we switched to more serene sightseeing on Sunday, the lure of picture-perfect Kynance Cove just 20 miles away proving irresistible for a first-time visit. Tranquil, tucked away and deliciously unspoilt, its beauty is a sight to behold, shimmering turquoise waters lapping soft white sand, with a confetti of caves, islands and multi-coloured rock formations to photograph and explore.

Despite the appeal of being out and about, we could easily have enjoyed our relaxing stay at Landal Clowance without ever leaving the estate. Offering guests first-rate facilities including pristine swimming pool and jacuzzi, rejuvenating spa, Lakeview restaurant serving fresh, locally sourced produce and spirited bar with local brewery beers to sample, we enjoyed our Landal days, our way… and our nights too!

The six person Argel Spa Lodge has an en-suite double bedroom and two sizeable twins, all with flat screen TVs.

An Italian banquet by fairy light with lovely lake views, spaghetti, garlic bread and zesty lemon cheesecake was a Bellissimo end to Saturday, whilst games night in the lodge with prosecco, glowing fire and traditional take-away pizzas from the restaurant made for a memorable family Sunday evening.

For big kids, little kids and the young at heart, the resort boasts a host of exciting indoor and outdoor activities, from row boating and seasonal paddleboarding on the lake, to archery, giant chess, disc golf, badminton, pool, tennis and much more.

The worst thing about the weekend was packing up on Monday morning and driving up the estate’s winding country road knowing we had to leave. The best thing was the spirited reminiscing of a top 10 weekend on the way home - and knowing we’ll most certainly be back.

