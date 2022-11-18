Haven Point Leisure Centre.

South Tyneside Council said the new mobile app system aims to create more flexibility for leisure centre users to book and check-in for their swim, gym and fitness sessions.

The changes are being implemented at the council’s six leisure centres from Thursday Noveamber 24.

The changes include:

Cllr Joan Atkinson.

:: A new mobile app providing an easier and faster way for people to book, pay for and keep track of their classes and activities using their smart phones and also help leisure members keep up-to-date with the latest news.

:: Self-serve kiosks enabling people to collect sauna wristbands and check-in and book activities without the need to queue at leisure centre receptions.

:: Electronic check-in for class programmes using new tablets installed outside studios

Non-members and people who don’t have smart phones or access to the internet will still be able to book sessions over the phone and pay and check-in at leisure centre receptions.

Cllr Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “This is a fresh new look and feel for our leisure system that introduces a range of modern, and innovative features and gives leisure users more control of their fitness regimes.

“With hundreds of fitness classes, swim and gym sessions available across our leisure portfolio, this new approach streamlines the bookings and payments system, making it easier for people to access leisure services. The greater range of online self-service capabilities also offers more flexibility.”

She added: “This investment in the leisure ICT is sure to improve the experience for those people visiting our centres as we support our residents to lead healthy and active lifestyles.”

The new Legend software will also enable the council to get a better insight into its customer base through improved tracking and reporting systems.

This, the council say, means that services can be further developed to better meet customers’ needs in future.