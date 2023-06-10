Local South Tyneside company providing power for Transatlantic balloon World Record attempt

A local South Tyneside business is powering a world record attempt which has the chance to get underway this weekend.

Deborah Scholes and her registered blind veteran husband Mike, both from Sussex, will be embarking on an extraordinary adventure, the Transatlantic Balloon Challenge, with the support of Tracer Power batteries which are developed by Cell Pack Solutions of West Walpole Street in South Shields.

Their mission aims to raise awareness and funds for Blind Veterans UK, and has caught the attention of Guinness World Records.

The Transatlantic Balloon Challenge will see Deborah and Mike journey over 2,700 miles in a Rozier Balloon which has both non heated gas such as helium as well as warm gases which are traditionally used in hot air balloons.

If successful, Deborah will become the first woman to captain a balloon across the Atlantic, and Mike will be the first registered blind person to be part of a crew for the endeavour.

Success as part of the Transatlantic Balloon Challenge depends on reliable and lightweight power systems that can be recharged via solar energy during the flight. The battery packs developed by the local company are the chosen solution from the team making the challenge.

Provided by the local group, power packs will be used to power radios for communication with air traffic control, a transponder to allow airports and other aircraft to track their location, an auto burner to maintain the balloon's level flight during the night and a strobe beacon to ensure the balloon remains visible to other aircraft.

Flight crew member Mike Scholes said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to Tracer Power for their invaluable support, providing the batteries and offering valuable advice in selecting the appropriate power solution.

"Tracer Power's reliable and robust batteries have proven instrumental during test flights, powering the on-board equipment with exceptional performance.”

Aaron Adlington, Marketing Manager Tracer Power said: "We are honoured to support Deborah and Mike Scholes in their ground-breaking Transatlantic Balloon Challenge, as they embody the spirit of determination and resilience. It is our privilege to contribute to their remarkable journey and showcase the power of innovation from our region."

The window to begin the flight across the Atlantic opened on Saturday, June 10 although it is likely the duo will not be able to start their journey until at least Tuesday, June 13 due to weather conditions.