Day care and training school Pets2impress held its first Easter bonnet parade held at South Marine park on Saturday, 15 April followed by a walk along North Marine park and promenade to raise money to go into Santa for strays pot collected by Pets2impress each year.

Pet2Impress owner Tim Jackson dressed up as the Easter bunny at the event. Here are the dogs that took part.

READ MORE: Email scam warning to NatWest customers

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.