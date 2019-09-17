The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting South Tyneside restaurants, takeaways and cafes

These are the 10 South Tyneside restaurants, takeaways and cafes with 1 star food hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting South Tyneside restaurants, takeaways and cafes.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 15:17 pm
Updated 3 minutes ago

These 10 South Tyneside establishments have been awarded one star food hygiene ratings from inspections in 2018 and 2019, meaning "major improvement is necessary". If you are heading out for a meal, or planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.

1. Amore Cafe

32 St James Mall, Hebburn, NE31 1LF. Rated 1 on 18-Sep-2018

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Bell Passi Italian Kitchen

70 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JD. Rated 1 on 30-Oct-2018

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Abra Pizza

Unit 1, 37 Mile End Road, South Shields, NE33 1TA. Rated 1 on 4-Jul-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Biddick Hall Golden Fry

2-4 Fielding Court, South Shields, NE34 9NG. Rated 1 on 13-Jun-2019

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3