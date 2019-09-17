These are the 10 South Tyneside restaurants, takeaways and cafes with 1 star food hygiene ratings
The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting South Tyneside restaurants, takeaways and cafes.
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 15:17 pm
Updated 3 minutes ago
These 10 South Tyneside establishments have been awarded one star food hygiene ratings from inspections in 2018 and 2019, meaning "major improvement is necessary". If you are heading out for a meal, or planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.