House Prices in South Shields

These are the areas in and around South Shields where house prices are most likely to rise and fall

The following areas in and around South Shields are expected to see house prices rise in the next few months, according to the UK’s oldest consumer advice group for home sellers.

By Sarah Wilson
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 06:00

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the postcodes in South Shields that are set to see price rises in the next couple of months, as well as those areas where the market is expected to cool. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in areas where prices are set to rise might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out.

Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order from those with the highest score on PropCast to those with the lowest, followed by those that are expected to see prices fall. To check your postcode, visit www.theadvisory.co.uk/propcast.

1. NE32

The NE32 postcode has the highest score for South Shields postcodes on PropCast, at 34. Properties look set to increase in value in the coming months.

2. NE35

Though sales have been slow in the NE35 Boldon Colliery postcode area, things look set to heat up according to PropCast’s predictions.

3. NE36

NE36 covers East and West Boldon, an area where houses look set to increase in price in the coming months

4. NE34

The NE34 postcode area is another place where sales have been slow. However according to PropCast’s predictions, prices should rise soon.

