Things couldn’t be ‘batter’ for South Shields chippy crowned the best in the borough

Frankie Dowdall, Stephanie Dowdall and Keith Beat at Frankie's Fish and Chips

Frankie’s Fish and Chips on Stoddart Street, South Shields is celebrating having been voted the Chip Shop of the Year - for the second time - by customers and readers of the Gazette.

This year’s runners up were Fryday's Fish Bar & Grill on Smithy Street in second place, with Green Lane Fisheries in third.

Keith Beat Frankie Dowdall and Stephanie Dowdall with their award at Frankie's Fish and Chips

Frankie’s Fish and Chips, which first took the title in 2015, has consistently come out in the top three year on year, up against some stiff competition.

Now the award will be going proudly on display in the shop, an accolade that owners Frankie and Stephanie Dowdall, who have run the business for six years, couldn’t be happier to accept.

“We’re over the moon. It’s quite an achievement considering all the competition that we have had,” said Stephanie.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Frankie added.

Keith Beat Frankie Dowdall and Stephanie Dowdall with their award at Frankie's Fish and Chips

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s all down to the excellent staff, who have worked with us for years and the customers who come. We have a very loyal, large customer base, everbody knows the staff by name they’re that regular,” Stephanie continued, and gave a special shout out their fryer, Keith Beat.

“Keith is just amazing - it’s all him, he does the batter.”

The secret to their highly sought-after fish and chips, which are all cooked fresh, is to stick to what they know, said Stephanie.

“We keep everything exactly the same, and we always use the same fish.”

As the business continues to go from strength to strength, what’s next for Frankie’s Fish and Chips? Aside from fiercely defending their title next year, of course.

Stephanie said: “The plan is to keep on winning every year, or being in the top three. To keep the staff that we have got and the customers, and to keep everybody happy.”