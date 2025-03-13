Toon Toon Cup memories as Newcastle get ready for Wembley: Howay the Lads

By Chris Cordner

Published 13th Mar 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST

The countdown is on to another Toon day at Wembley.

And what better way to mark a Cup run than by celebrating Newcastle’s League and Carabao campaigns which led to the finals of 1976 and 2023.

Join us for recollections of football fans, on-the-pitch highlights and Cup fever - all thanks to the excellent Getty Images archives.

Malcolm MacDonald gets in a header during the 1976 League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match at White Hart Lane on January 14, 1976. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

1. Supermac on the attack

Malcolm MacDonald gets in a header during the 1976 League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match at White Hart Lane on January 14, 1976. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive) | Hulton Archive

Malcolm MacDonald challenges Keith Osgood of Spurs during the 1976 League Cup Semi Final. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images)

2. A chase for possession

Malcolm MacDonald challenges Keith Osgood of Spurs during the 1976 League Cup Semi Final. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A packed St James' Park for the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Leicester City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. Toon memories

A packed St James' Park for the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Leicester City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fans celebrate after Joelinton scores the team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

4. Delight at Southampton

Fans celebrate after Joelinton scores the team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

