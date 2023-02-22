Bus passenger figures.

Department for Transport figures show passengers took 71.1 million bus journeys in Tyne and Wear in the year to March last year – up from 39.3 million the year before, which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – but down significantly on pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019-20, the last full year before the pandemic, Tyne and Wear passengers took 103.9 million journeys, while over the last decade, passenger numbers have dropped by 44%.

In England there were 2.8 billion bus journeys in 2021-22 – down from 4.1 billion in 2019-20.

A decade ago there were 4.6 billion.

The Government last week extended a £2 cap on all bus journeys to June 30, and committed £80m to protect vital bus routes.

The Campaign for Better Transport welcomed the investment but called for long-term funding reform to encourage more people to take the bus.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of the campaign group, said: "An extension only gets us so far. We are urging the Government to implement long-term funding reform to avoid more uncertainty and give everyone access to affordable and reliable bus services."