The art deco Disney Magic ship, the first owned by Disney, features 11 public decks, can accommodate 2,700 passengers, and has a crew of approximately 950.

The ship has 20 bright yellow lifeboats which, along with the black, red, and white colors of the ship itself, match the colors of Mickey Mouse.

According to Port of Tyne records, the ship came in at 6.03am this morning (September 3), sailing past South Shields.

As with other Disney cruise ships, the vessel's horn blast plays a snippet of ‘When You Wish upon a Star’ – and Gazette staff reported hearing an unusual tone from the river this morning.

The ship is due to sail out again at 7.30pm this evening.

Port of Tyne said it welcomed Disney Magic to its recently upgraded Northumbria Quay, marking the cruise line’s first call to the region in her 2021 season.

The Port said Disney Magic boasts 875 staterooms, multiple dining options alongside a huge variety of facilities including theatres, boutiques, family pools waterslides, whimsical kids clubs, adult-only retreats such as a secluded pool and spa among a whole range of other activities to keep children and parents busy.

Kate O’Hara, commercial director at the Port of Tyne, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to have the Disney Magic back at the Port of Tyne and to see so many passengers enjoying the experience of cruising from North Shields again.

"Following a difficult year in 2020, we have enjoyed a very successful cruise season so far, and we look forward to that continuing with the upcoming calls from all the cruise lines. Cruise has a significant impact on our local economy and tourism industry and we are delighted to see it returning to growth.”

The Disney Magic cruise is returning to the Port on September 6, 8 and 11.

Disney has been offering ‘staycation sailings’ in the UK this summer as many holidaymakers have decided not to go on overseas holidays due to the ongoing covid pandemic.

The website of the company’s cruise wing reads: “Discover a brand-new, close-to-home sailing experience awash with imaginative kids' activities, fun family entertainment and exclusive adult recreation – it's a staycation you’ll never forget.”

It goes on: “This summer, set sail on a Unique Staycation at sea aboard two, three and four-night cruises from the UK.

“Departing on select dates from Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle and London Tilbury aboard the Disney Magic, our new staycation sailings – exclusive to UK residents – invite you to embark on a brand-new, magical Disney experience.

"Close to home and at sea - be immersed in Disney storytelling, thanks to an amazing collection of onboard entertainment, dining and recreation for the entire family, with all the care you'd expect from Disney.”

The company promises ‘special moments’ with Disney characters, including Marvel heroes, Disney Princesses, the Toy Story crew and, of course, Captain Mickey himself.On board there are also Frozen-themed experiences, and a stage version of Tangled.

Disney also promises “a culinary adventure” with “diverse global cuisines inside themed restaurants with unique entertainment”.

“There's something for everyone aboard,” the company’s marketing material reads.

"Mixing elegance with an element of fun Disney Cruise Line® ships were created specifically with families in mind.

“Explore fantastic decks, lounges and indoor spaces with beautiful 20th-century decoration and design.”