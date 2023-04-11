Newcastle airport: The nine cheapest destinations for North East residents over summer 2023

Jealous of friends jetting away over the Easter break? Why not book a trip of your own?

Families may only just be thinking about the new school term after the Easter holidays but there is plenty to look forward to this year.

With money tight for many families across the region, airlines are offering some cracking summer deals out of the North East for anyone wanting to get away over the long school break.

Education will be on hold from Friday, July 22 until Monday, September 5, although some schools may use different dates.

All prices are correct at the time of publishing and are based on trips leaving from Newcastle Airport on the first Monday of the school holidays and returning to the North East after seven nights abroad.

1 . Dublin Skyscanner is offering flights from the North East to Ireland's capital city from £42. The city is a popular city break location and flights take just over an hour to cross northern England and the Irish Sea.

2 . Paris Paris is one of Europe's most iconic cities and is also the largest city in France. Tourists can travel from Newcastle to the French capital for as little as £93 this summer according to Skyscanner.

3 . Frankfurt As well as being a large financial hub in Germany, Frankfurt is also well known for its sausages and architecture - which seamlessly mixes modern and older buildings - as well as being a travel hub to reach Dortmund, Cologne and beyond. Flights to the German city start from £97 on Skyscanner.

4 . Billund Billund in central Denmark is known as the home of Lego and has the world's first Legoland park. Flight from the North East this summer start from £108 according to Skyscanner.