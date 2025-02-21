Vicky Pattison joins Heart Radio's national show

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 15:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Vicky Pattison has joined Heart Radio’s national team.

This week the Newcastle-born presenter announced she was hanging up her headphones on the North East drive time show for Heart after almost two years.

The 37-year-old has been a favourite with regional listeners, entertaining them as they returned home from work and school, with Kelly Brook now taking over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, Vicky has announced she’s hitting the national airwaves and is joining the weekend team for the national Heart station next month.

She told her 5.5m Instagram followers: “SHE'S A NATIONAL RADIO PRESENTER BABYYYY!!!! ♥️🎙️Super excited to be joining @thisisheart's weekend team!I'll be hosting MY OWN brand new show starting March 1st from 4pm.

“Little bit nervous, this is a BIG GIG but mostly I'm just so excited!!! Eeeeekkkkkkk! 🎙️♥️LETS GO!!! @global”

Related topics:North EastInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice