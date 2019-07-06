We tried Minchella & Co’s vegan knickerbocker glory in South Shields and here's the verdict...
When South Shields ice-cream parlor Minchella & Co launched their vegan knickerbocker glory, we went along - in the name of journalism, of course - to find out if it would live up to its traditional counterpart.
With vegan diets increasingly popular (be it for ethical, health or environmental reasons), animal-free options are popping up everywhere.
Greggs launched the vegan sausage roll, and now South Shields’ very own Minchella & Co are putting vegan sweet treats on the menu.
The much-loved ice-cream company launched a full vegan and dairy-free menu on Friday, June 21, to meet increasing demand from customers.
The firm say they made the decision to suit the growing vegan movement, as well as to provide dairy-free products for those with dietary requirements.
So, what’s the verdict?
A vegan diet is hailed for its health benefits, but one of the reasons we love ice-cream is its taste.
And I’m happy to report that the knickerbocker glory didn’t disappoint. In fact, I’d even go so far as to say it’s just as good as its dairy counterpart.
The vegan vanilla ice-cream is made from a blend of oat milk, coconut oil and organic Madagascan vanilla, to create a creamy flavour that rivals the original - and boy does it deliver.
Drizzled with raspberry sauce and topped with vegan cream, it certainly hits the spot on a summer’s afternoon by the seafront.
It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it.
The vegan knickerbocker glory is available at Minchella & Co ice-cream parlours on Ocean Road and Sea Road, South Shields.