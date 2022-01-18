Newcastle will be travelling to Elland Road this weekend to play Leeds.

Leeds secured a win against West Ham on Sunday, while Newcastle managed to hold Watford to a draw.

A ten point gap separates both teams, and manager Eddie Howe will be wanting to walk away with three to move out of the relegation battle.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Newcastle player Jacob Murphy (r) holds off the challenge of Leeds player Jamie Shackleton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on September 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)