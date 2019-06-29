How to get tickets for The Joe and Dianne Show at Newcastle O2 City Hall
YouTube star Joe Sugg and his Strictly partner Dianne Buswell are coming to Newcastle O2 City Hall as part of the The Joe and Dianne Show in April 2020
The couple announced the news on YouTube and Instagram on Friday, June 28.
The Strictly Come Dancing finalists are touring together for the first time to entertain audiences with music, comedy and of course, dance routines.
The show hits the road in March and April 2020 for 20 shows across the country with a promise to be a show like no other.
When will The Joe and Dianne Show be coming to the Newcastle O2 City Hall?
The couple will head to Newcastle’s O2 City Hall to perform on Thursday, April 16.
Where else are Joe and Dianne going on the tour?
The couple will also be entertaining at Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leeds, Ipswich, Portsmouth, Brighton, Southend, Bath, Southampton, Plymouth, London, Sheffield, Hull, Manchester, Birmingham, Oxford, Glasgow, Nottingham and Liverpool throughout March and April.
When are tickets available? Are there any pre-sale tickets?
Pre-sale will commence on Monday, July 1 at 9am.
General sale will be on Tuesday, July 2 at 9am.
O2 priority will be from Sunday, June 30 at 9am until the day of general sale.
How much are tickets for The Joe and Dianne Show at Newcastle O2 City Hall?
Prices have not yet been released.
Where you can get tickets for The Joe and Dianne Show at Newcastle O2 City Hall
Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.co.uk.