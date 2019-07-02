Joan Collins is urging Brits to end unsatisfactory relationships

Film goddess and serial bride Dame Joan Collins is back on screen - urging Brits to ditch their mobile network.

The glamorous movie star, 86, is known for her colourful love life having tied the knot five times.

She’s now sharing her experiences at ending unsatisfactory relationships in an attempt to help people move to a new mobile phone package.

Dame Joan, famous for her role in The B*tch, is starring in ‘The Switch’, a lighthearted film by Three UK.

It has been produced to mark an industry-wide change where mobile customers can now switch networks by simply sending a free text message.

Sat on a yacht in St Tropez, the Golden Globe-winning actress said: “Having been married a few times, I can tell you now that staying with someone just to be in a relationship won’t make you happy.

“It took me a long time to find ‘the one’ because I was never ever going to settle for second best.

“The relationship you have with your mobile network shouldn’t be any different – when you start to feel unloved, dissatisfied and you can’t see past those niggles, it’s time to move on, darling.”

The playful social media campaign has been launched this week on Three’s Instagram (@threeuk), Twitter (@ThreeUK) and Facebook feeds.

Dame Joan, who has been married to current husband Percy Gibson for 17 years, added: “I’ve never settled for anyone or anything which didn’t float my boat. It’s now easier than ever to switch.

“So darling if they’re not satisfying you, then just... ghost them.”

From this week, mobile customers can get the code they need to switch networks by simply sending a free text message, rather than having to call their current provider.

Shadi Halliwell, chief marketing officer at Three, added: “We could all do with being a little more ‘Joan’ and not settling for anything less.

“And now is the time to take action - it’s never been easier to switch networks.”

* Customers who want to switch and keep their existing phone number text "PAC" to 65075 to begin the process