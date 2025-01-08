Over a third of Brits struggle to understand food labels, according to research

The research revealed the critical role of food labelling in shaping consumer choices and promoting public health in the UK | Shutterstock

More than a third of Brits (36 per cent) admit to struggling to interpret food labels - including nutritional information and sustainability metrics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as research of UK adults found that over three quarters (76 per cent) read food labels before purchasing.

With this figure rising to 82 per cent among 18-34-year-olds - and almost half (45 per cent) pay more attention to food labelling compared to five years ago.

The research was conducted by NSF, a global leader in food safety and quality, and revealed the critical role of food labelling in shaping consumer choices and promoting public health in the UK.

Katie Glover, EMEA Manager, Regulatory Affairs and Trading Law at NSF, said: "As consumer demands evolve, there's a clear need for the food industry to adapt and provide more transparent, accessible, and reliable labelling practices."

The research revealed that consumers believe comprehensive processing information (70 per cent) and detailed allergen information (65 per cent) are the most valuable additions to food labels.

With 32 per cent of UK consumers are willing to pay more for products with comprehensive and transparent labelling, with an average premium of 9-12 per cent.

According to NSF, knowing how food is produced empowers everyone to make more informed decisions.

60 per cent of 18-34-year-olds find food labels trustworthy compared comparted to only 25 per cent of those over 55 | Shutterstock

The research also found that only 29 per cent of adults believe current food labels adequately address sustainability issues.

And 60 per cent of 18-34-year-olds find food labels trustworthy compared to only 25 per cent of those over 55.

Glover added: "By prioritising clarity, standardisation, and transparency in food labelling, we can empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their food choices.

"This not only contributes to better public health outcomes but also fosters a more sustainable food system and builds greater trust between food manufacturers and the British public."

NSF remains committed to working with the food industry to develop innovative solutions that meet evolving consumer expectations and regulatory requirements.

The full whitepaper, offering detailed insights and recommendations, is available on the NSF website.

For more information about food labelling requirements and NSF's services, visit nsf.org.