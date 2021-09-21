The 10-year-old has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia but that did not stop him from taking on the Junior Great North Run this year.

He even completed most of the course without needing his wheelchair, although his big sister Chloe, 11, was there to help him if he needed it.

Chloe and Nathan Curry.

“He was very poorly. He was anaemic and he had a blood transfusion,” said his mum Sue at the time.

Nathan, from Jarrow, was mostly confined to the house because his immune system was so low.

But now Nathan has a date in sight for the end of his treatment in August 2022 and Sue told how his life has turned around.

“He is managing a lot of school and playing out with his friends but he has good days and bad days and still has spells in hospital but not as often as 2019.”

Nathan and Chloe with their trophies at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

There are still health problems to deal with.

“He has long term side effects from all the chemo including memory loss, and mobility is severely affected but last weekend he managed the Junior Great North Run with Chloe mainly without a wheelchair,” said Sue.

"I also ran the Great North Run and we raised £420 for the Great North Children’s Hospital.”

Brother and sister, Nathan and Chloe Curry who both won trophies at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Judges heard how Chloe had been an amazing support for her brother.

Sue added: “Chloe is doing well and still helping her brother a lot. She has just started at Jarrow School.”

She also looked back on the awards night when both children became trophy winners.

“It gave Nathan a much needed boost when he was only 3 month into his treatment. He said it was one of the best days in his life and he felt very special that day. Chloe said it was a lovely night and she enjoyed it.”

All smiles, 2 years after the awards night.

Sue spoke to the Shields Gazette as we began the search for entrants for this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards – the first to be held since the pandemic.

There is loads of time to put forward your favourites – and once we pass the nomination deadline, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist in each category.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on December 15 at the Roker Hotel.

