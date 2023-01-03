Child of Courage award winner Jack Lewis, 10 getting ready for Christmas and hospital operation next year.

But Jack Lewis, 10, is doing it in incredible style.

Award-winner Jack, who was born with his bowel, intestines and liver outside of his body, is spending the weeks before his operation thinking about how he can fund raise for the hospital which is helping him.

He is due at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle on January 6 to explore the reason for pain and swelling in his tummy.

Mum Sarah said: “He has been really down in the dumps about what is going on with his tummy as he has had to stop his sports at school until they get to the bottom of it all.

"But as always, he is putting on a brave face and is thinking of ways for him to raise money for the hospital.”

‘He’s being sick and quite poorly’

Judges heard how Jack had overcome all of his health issues and had been chosen to be part of the England team for the Dance World Cup.

He did brilliantly with his dance school, VA Performing Arts, when he competed at the Montgomery novice dance festival in the Summer of this year. He was in the top four in the ballet, tap and song and dance categories even though he was up against much older competitors.

But there has been a setback since then.

Sarah previously told the Gazette: “Jack has been having unexplained episodes where he is being sick and quite poorly. He can go from being perfectly fine to quite poorly really quickly. He is now getting poorly every other week.”

Sarah today said: “Things have taken a turn for the worse health wise. He has been on a break from dancing because of this.”

Memories of Jack’s best ever day

Jack enjoyed one of the best days of his life at the Best of South Tyneside Awards in May.

After it, his mum said: “I have never seen him as happy as he was at the awards night. He was so excited. The Mayoress talked to him about his bow tie and he also saw ‘Big Pink Dress’

"Jack said to me ‘mam, everyone who is famous in South Shields is here.”

"Everyone on the table in front stood up when the announcer said Jack’s name. Jack was looking round when people were saying ‘it’s you Jack! It’s you!,” said Sarah.

It was a golden moment for Jack and his family, especially as he had been so ill in the days and weeks before the awards night that he almost missed it.

Even though Jack is poorly just before Christmas, he still took time to prepare a video message for the people of South Tyneside.

He said: “Merry Christmas, especially to all the poorly children.”

Jack had surgery at five months old when two hernias were operated on.

