UK law firm celebrates £172K raised for local charities

For many businesses across the UK, supporting charities is an excellent way to give back to the local community, and this is an ethos shared by Dickinson Parker Hill Solicitors.

Their Charity Will Month has been held each November since 2009, and encourages clients to make a donation - rather than pay the usual fee - when preparing their wills.

This unique initiative not only helps local people put their affairs in order but also supports vital community causes.

In 2024, the causes of choice included Queenscourt Hospice, North West Air Ambulance Service, and Alder Hey Children’s Charity. The efforts from 2024’s Charity Will Month have successfully raised £12,993 in total.

A tradition of supporting the community

The firm’s Charity Will Month event has now raised over £172,000 since its inception in 2009.

Not only does this reflect Dickinson Parker Hill’s enduring commitment to the communities it serves, but it is also a testament to the ongoing generosity of the local communities they serve.

Partner Michael Prendergast said: “Our annual Charity Will Month proves incredibly popular, giving local people the chance to get their affairs in order and at the same time, support local charities.

Clients from across Ormskirk, Southport and the surrounding areas have been in to see us and many have told us about how the charities we have supported have helped them personally.”

About Dickinson Parker Hill Solicitors Founded over 200 years ago, Dickinson Parker Hill is one of the oldest and most trusted law firms in West Lancashire, offering a full range of legal services including wills, probate, trusts, conveyancing, family law, and more.